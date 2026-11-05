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SJSU's Bates Nominated for the 2026 Burlsworth Trophy
4 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State redshirt senior running back Jabari Bates has been nominated for the 2026 Burlsworth Trophy, the award selection committee announced. The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Bates, a native of Compton, Calif., has emerged as a cornerstone of the Spartans' backfield during the 2026 campaign, leading the Mountain West and ranking 11th nationally with 153 carries through eight games.