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Seven Women Appointed to Administrative Roles in Higher Education
4 days ago
Is the inaugural vice chancellor for marketing and communications at Rutgers University-Newark. With more than 25 years of communications leadership experience in higher education, Dr. Hill has been serving as director of advancement communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Before joining Howard, she held vice presidential roles at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania, and the City College of New York.