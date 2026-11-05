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Honkai: Nexus Anima Announces Its Final Closed Beta Test
By Julio La Pine,6 days ago
The holiday season is upon us, and it seems it will be a busy one for HoYoverse fans. Besides the many updates coming to all of its existing games, from Genshin Impact to Zenless Zone Zero, there are two big ones also stepping into the spotlight. As you know, Petit Planet is a month away from launch, but today, we learned that Honkai: Nexus Anima will host its final closed beta test. On top of that, we finally have a release window for this long-awaited creature-catching game.