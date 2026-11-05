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Swisshome man dies in single-vehicle Highway 36 crash
By News Staff,6 days ago
LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A 47-year-old Swisshome man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a Highway 36 crash on Sunday morning, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP officials said they responded at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 near milepost 5.2 in Lane County. Jarod Layne Upham was traveling westbound in a black Audi Q3 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the westbound shoulder, according to state police. The vehicle traveled up an embankment, struck a boulder, and rolled over. Upham, who was not believed to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was then ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite life-saving efforts attempted by bystanders.
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