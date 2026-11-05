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Louisiana nonprofit ‘The Boot’ expands support for military veterans transitioning to civilian careers in Northeast Louisiana
By Jacob Quaglino,6 days ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana nonprofit focused on helping veterans transition into civilian careers is working to expand its presence in Northeast Louisiana. The Boot held a luncheon and presentation Thursday to introduce attendees to its mission and the resources it offers military veterans and transitioning service members. The...
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