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Independent or employed? AOA leaders on the choices facing today’s DOs
6 days ago
American Osteopathic Association leaders discuss the profession’s record growth, its training pipeline and the pressures facing practicing physicians. Osteopathic physicians (DOs) have long been associated with primary care and independent practice in smaller communities. More than half (55%) of DOs practice in a primary care specialty, according to the American Osteopathic Association’s (AOA) 2026 Osteopathic Medical Profession Report,