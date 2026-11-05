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Universal Orlando replaces Jaws, Kong and Jurassic Park parking garage themes
By Dani Meyering,6 days ago
Changes are underway at Universal Orlando Resort’s North Parking Garage. Spotted Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, new signage reveals a major retheming of the five-level structure, replacing the familiar Jurassic Park, Jaws and King Kong parking sections with characters and franchises including Trolls, Shrek, Minions, E.T. and Transformers. It’s time...