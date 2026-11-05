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D65 reaches tentative agreement to preserve SACC
By Sophie Baker,7 days ago
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and the Evanston Association of Childcare Professionals reached a tentative agreement to preserve the district’s School Age Childcare program, according to a Thursday news release from the Illinois Education Association. District 65 administrators initially proposed cutting the SACC program — which provides before- and after-school...