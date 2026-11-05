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Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Fletcher
By Ruby Annas,6 days ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is facing an assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm charge after shots were fired in Fletcher on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As News 13 previously reported, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about suspicious activity at a home on Fletcher View Drive. Once there, deputies encountered a person and exchanged gunfire.
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