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AI divorce advice burns business owner
6 days ago
A business owner whose company was generating strong sales but leaving him with little income turned to artificial intelligence for advice on reducing his spousal support payments. The chatbot assured him he had an easy case, but nearly two years and two law firms later, he was still trying to sort out the financial fallout, as documented in a Wall Street Journal article highlighting the latest trend in divorce.