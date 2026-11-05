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Freedom Fuel gas stations offer low prices while being sued for not paying supplier
By Isaiah Lopez,6 days ago
The new chain of Freedom Fuel gas stations that emerged across the country this summer has opened two locations in Detroit. The first Freedom Fuel station opened in Philadelphia on July 7. On opening day, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.47 per gallon, almost 50 cents cheaper than the average gas station in Philly according to GasBuddy.
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