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Royal Scandal Continues! Marius Borg Høiby Remains Under House Arrest
By Allvipp Newsroom,3 days ago
A court ruling in Oslo has added a new turn to Marius Borg Høiby’s legal battle. The decision came just after a bid to end house arrest. Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Queen Mette-Marit of Norway, appeared in Oslo District Court on Monday seeking release from house arrest. The lower court agreed he could be freed, but the prosecution immediately challenged that outcome. The appeals court then ruled that he must remain in detention, extending a legal fight that has drawn fresh attention in Norway’s royal circle. Høiby has been under house arrest since July, after an earlier period of pre-trial detention tied to a case involving multiple criminal allegations ahead of trial.