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National Venue Group Calls on Orlando to Halt Downtown Nightlife Police Fees
By Zach Van Dyke,7 days ago
Downtown Orlando has big plans for its future, but some of the independent bars and music venues that helped make it a destination are struggling to afford the present. The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is calling on the City of Orlando to suspend its after-midnight police protection fees, arguing that the program is putting an unfair financial burden on the small businesses that give downtown much of its character.
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