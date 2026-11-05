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Diwali celebrations and cozy Detroit events to kick off November | Metro Events Guide
By Natalie AlbrechtConnor TroostThe Metro,5 days ago
Take a post-Election Day breather with a fresh set of events in and around Detroit. Feeling a curiosity for learning? Remember the Edmund Fitzgerald 51 years later with Livonia Amateur Radio Club at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Later, celebrate Diwali with two different events at the DIA and Two Birds. Also, a first-of-its-kind book clubbing event at Big Pink and a market to get you in the holiday spirit.