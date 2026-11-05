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Morning Buzz
2 days ago
A number of “high-profile former sports figures” took part in races around the country for Tuesday night’s midterm elections, with mixed results among the group. U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), a former NFLer, “will return” to the House in the 33rd Congressional District -- which covers Dallas. Elsewhere in Texas, former MLBer Mark Teixeira -- a Republican -- captured a House seat in the 21st Congressional District, which includes north San Antonio and southwest Austin. Over on the Senate side of things, four-time Paralympian Josh Turek “flipped a seat as a Democrat” and will represent Iowa in Congress. Meanwhile, former sportscaster Michele Tafoya “lost the U.S. Senate race in Minnesota” to Democrat Peggy Flanagan. Rounding out the sports-related results, outgoing U.S. Sen. and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) will be the next governor of Alabama after defeating Doug Jones (THE ATHLETIC, 11/3). Meanwhile, former NFLer and CBS analyst Jay Feely was running behind in his House race in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. Though the race has not yet been called, as of 6:22am ET on Wednesday Feely -- a Republican -- was trailing Democrat Amish Shah by a margin of 52.6% to 45.4%, with 85% of the votes counted (WASHINGTON POST, 11/4).