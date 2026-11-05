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Talk to us: What do you want to see more of in The Historic Greenwood District?
By Ismael Lele,7 days ago
Silhouette Sneakers & Art closed up shop in October leaving a vacant space in The Historic Greenwood District. The Black Wall Street area has also lost Fulton Street Books & Coffee and Isla’s Kitchen in the past year. Business owners have questioned the viability of owning and growing a business in Greenwood despite its historic roots.