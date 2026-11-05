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UCSB celebrates The Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering in special ceremony
By Cameron Walker,4 days ago
Nearly four decades after Robert Mehrabian helped transform a relatively small engineering college into a rising national powerhouse, UC Santa Barbara celebrated his enduring legacy with the official naming The Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering. The Nov. 3 ceremony, held outside Engineering II, a building completed during Mehrabian’s tenure as...