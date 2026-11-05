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Alabama: Propelling Growth
By Editor's Blog,6 days ago
From aerospace and advanced manufacturing to automotive and technology, companies continue to expand their operations across Alabama, bringing new investment and jobs throughout the region. In 2025, Alabama recorded a record $14.6 billion in capital investment from 234 new and expanding projects, highlighting the state’s continued momentum in attracting businesses and strengthening its workforce.
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