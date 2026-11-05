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Outrage After California Governor Gavin Newsom Secures Major Approval for Water Project: ‘Because Your Train Was Such a Success’
By Nat Collazo,6 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom is celebrating a major development in the state’s efforts to expand its water infrastructure, announcing that the Sites Reservoir project has received final approval. The proposed reservoir, located in Glenn and Colusa counties, would become California’s largest new reservoir in 50 years and is intended to help the state prepare for increasingly severe drought conditions.
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