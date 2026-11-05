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Underscoring its commitment to wellbeing on campus, UCSB adopts Okanagan Charter
By Kristin Agnes,4 days ago
Research has shown that prioritizing wellbeing on a college campus can increase student retention, improve academic performance and support employee productivity and morale, all of which contribute to positive cultural and operational changes campus-wide. To that end, UC Santa Barbara has initiated new efforts to elevate wellbeing across campus by adopting the Okanagan Charter as a part of the United States Health Promoting Campuses Network (USHPCN).