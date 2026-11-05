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Community Foundation hands out surprise 11th Dawbarn Education Award
By Jacquelynn Dobrin,7 days ago
SWOOPE, VA (Rocktown Now) — The Waynesboro Public Schools community received a special 11th Dawbarn Education Award Wednesday night, recognizing the teachers, staff, first responders and neighbors who helped protect students and support families following the Sept. 2 shooting at Westwood Hills Elementary School. The surprise award was presented...