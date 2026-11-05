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‘Married at First Sight UK’ canceled after 2 women say they were raped
By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News,6 days ago
“Married at First Sight UK” was canceled after contestants alleged they were raped while filming the British version of that program. Two women involved in the show alleged in May that they were sexually assaulted. A third woman told a BBC documentary that she was victimized by her onscreen husband as well. The Independent reports that one of the men accused was arrested in June. All three men deny the claims against them.