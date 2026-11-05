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Zoetis plans cautiously for 2027 as pet owners cut back on vet visits, shares fall
5 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Animal health company Zoetis said on Thursday it was planning cautiously for 2027 as rising veterinary costs and intensifying competition weigh on its companion-animal business. The company's shares were down more than 7% in afternoon trading. The cautious outlook overshadowed better-than-expected third-quarter results and a higher...