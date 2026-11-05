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NHL taps Kaufland as presenting sponsor of Global Series Germany
5 days ago
International retail company Kaufland has reached a new multiyear international partnership with the NHL, naming Kaufland the presenting sponsor of the NHL Global Series Germany and official grocery retail partner of the NHL in Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia. The partnership provides Kaufland with an array of marketing rights, including various NHL Global Series Germany in-arena assets, digitally enhanced dasherboards and virtual slot in-ice ads during European NHL game broadcasts, including NHL Monday Night Hockey broadcasts. The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany is set for Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, with the Blackhawks and Senators facing off in both games (NHL).