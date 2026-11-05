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Gallatin County election favors incumbents; Bozeman voters pass new city charter
By Ellie Owen Chronicle Staff Writer,6 days ago
Midterm election numbers in this article are current unofficial results as of Thursday morning. Some provisional ballots still need to be counted. See live results from statewide, Gallatin County and local races. As local election results rolled in on Tuesday night, most Gallatin County elected officials kept their seats for...