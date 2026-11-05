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Physician advocates flag cuts, same-day billing and new codes for practices in 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule
6 days ago
Practices face a lower conversion factor and new billing rules on Jan. 1, while group visits, coaching and ACO options open other revenue paths, according to group reaction. Practice administrators building 2027 budgets now have final numbers. Medicare’s physician payment rule lowers the conversion factor and. that. . Organizations...