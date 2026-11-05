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The Strongest Animal on Earth is The Dung Beetle
By Gargi Chakravorty,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. When considering the strongest animals on Earth, the mind often conjures images of formidable creatures like elephants, lions, or the mighty blue whale. However, one of the world’s strongest animals, pound for pound, is much less imposing in size. Enter the dung beetle, a creature whose strength is nothing short of extraordinary. These small insects are not just fascinating because of their unusual diet; they’re also one of nature’s mightiest powerhouses.