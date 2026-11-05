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ClearFlow Metalworks plans $28 million aluminum plant, 50 jobs in Logan County
By ONLINE Guide,6 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — ClearFlow Metalworks plans to invest $28 million in a new aluminum manufacturing operation in Logan County, creating 50 full-time jobs and adding recycled aluminum production capacity to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. The project will occupy a newly constructed speculative building at Shelton Lane...