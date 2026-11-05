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“Corey Seager, Marcus Semien Signed Before Lockout” – MLB Insider Offers a Timeline for Tarik Skubal’s Next Big Contract
5 days ago
The most intriguing free agent this offseason is Tarik Skubal. The reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner spent the first half of 2026 with the Detroit Tigers and the next half with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his trade there at the deadline. Skubal is expected to sign a big, long deal, and his wishes will be represented by his agent, Scott Boras.