undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scammers threaten students with fake arrest warrants
By Tatiana Holguin,6 days ago
Phone scammers impersonating Miami-Dade law enforcement officers are targeting college students in the area, demanding hundreds of dollars to clear fake arrest warrants. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts issued multiple statements about these scams and advised people to verify suspicious claims with their local clerk of the courts.