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“Stay Classy Kings Fans” – NBA Fans Rally Behind Luka Doncic as He Sticks Up For Female Ref After Courtside Fan Aggressively Throws the Ball
5 days ago
Luka Doncic got into an intense moment with a Sacramento Kings fan during their latest game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the third quarter, the ball went to one of the fans sitting courtside, and the man returned it aggressively at a female referee. Fans backed Doncic on social media for standing up for the ref.