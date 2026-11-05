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“You Can Go in the Hall of Fame” – Mets Analyst Proposes Bold Strategy To Woo Jacob deGrom From Rangers
3 days ago
A reunion between Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets could be in the making this offseason if the Texas Rangers decide to trade the right-hander before the 2027 season. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was in trade rumors at the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He invoked his no-trade clause and blocked a potential deal to the Atlanta Braves as well.