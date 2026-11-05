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“Rays Have That in Yandy Diaz” – MLB Insider Makes Case for Ketel Marte’s Trade to Tampa Bay Amid ‘Clubhouse Influence’ Issue With Diamondbacks
2 days ago
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks enter another offseason amid trade speculation surrounding their relationship. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman signed a six-year, $116.5 million contract extension in April 2025, which runs through the 2030 season, with a player option for 2031. However, Marte’s relationship with the Diamondbacks clubhouse has become complicated due to repeated absences.