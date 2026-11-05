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Caldera’s IL-23p19×TL1A Bispecific CLD-423 Shows 40-Day Half-Life in Phase 1a, Supporting Dosing Every 8 to 12 Weeks
4 days ago
Healthy-volunteer data show sustained TL1A suppression and a profile supporting infrequent subcutaneous dosing. Caldera also licensed a second bispecific, targeting IL-17 and TL1A, from Qyuns Therapeutics. Caldera Therapeutics’ CLD-423, a bispecific antibody that blocks both IL-23p19 and TL1A, showed an estimated intravenous (IV) half-life of more than 40 days and...