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“How Are They Going to Trust Her?”: Linda Cohn Raises Major Doubts About Dianna Russini’s Return Months After Mike Vrabel Scandal
4 days ago
Dianna Russini is reportedly preparing to return to sports media, seven months after controversy surrounding her association with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Reports say she has been getting the word out that she will come back to work next week. Amid Russini’s potential return, former ESPN anchor...