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Obituary: David William Slagley
By IL Editor,5 days ago
David William Slagley, age 70, of Hoxie, Arkansas, passed away on November 2, 2026. He was born on January 6, 1956. David was a man who was known for his enjoyment of the simple things in life, especially fishing, hunting, and his relentless sense of humor. Above all, he cherished his family and loved having everyone together on Sundays. Those gatherings were special to him, creating memories and moments that his family will treasure for years to come. Some of his friends affectionately knew him as “Preacher Wayne,” a nickname that will continue to bring fond memories to those who knew him. He was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church where he found a love for Christ.