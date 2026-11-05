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“Saying the Same Words Over and Over Again”: Fans Vent Frustration Against Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas HC Takes Responsibility for 3-5 Season
5 days ago
Jerry Jones Claims There Is No Correlation Between Paying Coaches and Winning. While the Dallas Cowboys replaced former Super Bowl winner Mike McCarthy with first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones believes there is no correlation between paying a premium for coaches and the results they produce. Speaking on Tuesday...