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Salem Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for November 14th
By Austin Williams,6 days ago
The Salem Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been set. It will be held on Saturday, November 14th, at the Salem Apostolic Church at Mills Cart and Airport Road. The dinners are available for everyone, with takeout, drive-thru and indoor seating options. Chris Watkins who is coordinating the dinner for SWAG, the Apostolics of Salem, and the Odd Fellows Lodge says it costs about $3,000 to put on the meal and they are in need of donations to cover the cost.