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Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Richey
By IL Editor,3 days ago
Mary Elizabeth Richey, 67, of Powhatan, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at her residence. She was born on November 13, 1958, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Donald and Carolyn (Buras) Robinson. She was united in marriage to Johnnie Richey on August 18, 1984, in Houma, Louisiana. Mary was homemaker and was of the Christian belief. She served as a dedicated 4-H Club volunteer, earning numerous awards for her service, and coordinated the Lawrence County Fair Education Building for several years.