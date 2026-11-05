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Anita Supply Center – Getting you ready for the Holidays
By Western Iowa Today,5 days ago
(Sponsored) Iowa winters bring plenty of reasons to work on your home, and the holidays bring a few more. Whether you need to seal out drafts with window plastic, wrap exposed pipes, add insulation, or stock up on furnace filters, Anita Supply Center has the supplies to help. Planning a bigger update before company arrives? We can help you choose new windows, siding, interior doors, cabinets, countertops, flooring, bathroom vanities and showers. We offer Silestone Quartz, Formica and Wilsonart laminate countertops, Onyx Collection products, carpet, tile and luxury vinyl plank, and we have our own flooring installer. You’ll also find plumbing supplies, faucets, hardware and Valspar paint to finish the job.