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Rapids 2 midfielder Jonny De La Fuente named to Mexico roster for FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 days ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado Rapids 2 midfielder Jonny De La Fuente has been named to the Mexico U-17 Men’s National Team for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, the federation announced. De La Fuente joined the group for their training camp in Mexico City from November 1 to 4 before being named to the final roster for the tournament.