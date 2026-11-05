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Mexico cargo thieves shift tactics as Q3 truck parking thefts surge
By Noi Mahoney,6 days ago
Cargo thieves in Mexico are increasingly targeting parked trucks, shifting operations toward the country’s industrial heartland and exploiting nighttime security vulnerabilities. “Now, in Mexico, you can’t move loads without a plan,” Luis Enrique Villatoro, president of the Mexico-based National Association of Vehicle Tracking and Protection Companies (ANERPV).