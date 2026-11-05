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Chiefs defense is looking in the mirror for a ‘killer instinct’
By Ron Kopp Jr.,5 days ago
Kansas City’s defensive coordinator asked his unit to self-reflect after the fourth-quarter collapse in Denver. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs converted a third down while leading 24-13 against the Denver Broncos. With a new set of downs and an 11-point lead, it felt like the game — and the AFC West lead — was in the Chiefs’ control.