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Phillies Stoplight🚦: Arozarena? Morejon? Suzuki? Will they sign a player with a qualifying offer?
By Anthony Sanfilippo,7 days ago
Anthony SanFilippo is the Vice President of Fideri Sports, which includes On Pattison. He writes about the Flyers and Phillies (mostly) and can be found on several podcasts, including Snow the Goalie (Flyers), Phightin' Words (Phillies), Phillies Stoplight and the On Pattison Podcast. Anthony has been covering Philadelphia sports for the past 29 years and has worked at places like WIP, the Delaware County Daily Times, Crossing Broad, ESPN Radio, and for the Philadelphia Flyers themselves. In his free time, Anthony is involved in local theatre, especially at PCS Theater (Players Club of Swarthmore). He and his wife live in Springfield (Delco). They have five adult children between them who they still dote upon. Anthony doesn't have time for anything else, but will probably still do it if you ask nicely.