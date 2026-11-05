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Margaret Glaspy – Denver, CO – November 7, 2026
6 days ago
Margeret Glaspy returns to Denver with her new album, I Am Both. Released in August I Am Both allows Glaspy a reimagining of herself. Produced by three-time GRAMMY-winner Produced by three-time GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Aimee Mann, Joan Baez), the album finds Glaspy embracing complexity, clarity and emotional directness in equal measure. (Aimee Mann, Joan Baez), the album finds Glaspy embracing complexity, clarity and emotional directness in equal measure.
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