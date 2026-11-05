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UCLA, still unbeaten and ranked No. 5, hits the road to face a Minnesota team in full big-game mode
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Field storms became the norm last month at Minnesota, where upsets fervently returned two long-absent rivalry trophies to campus. The unbeaten UCLA Bruins and their ball-hawking defense are coming this week to try to keep Gophers fans safely in the stands. Fifth in the latest Associated...