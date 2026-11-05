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3 gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug crimes
By Maya Morita,6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people associated with the “Fully Blooded Felons gang” were convicted of numerous crimes on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced. After a three-week trial, the Department of Justice said a federal jury in Cleveland convicted Raven Mullins, 37, Malik Brooks, 28, and Jayon Florence, 23, of crimes including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act murder, RICO conspiracy, RICO kidnapping, drug trafficking and gun crimes.
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