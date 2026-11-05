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From bread dough to beloved keepsakes, Hestia Creations marks 40 years
By Marielle Sabbag,4 days ago
What began as a stay-at-home mom’s small business selling handmade, bread-dough ornaments at local fairs has grown into a Marblehead institution, with thousands of designs celebrating communities across the country. This November, Hestia Creations is marking its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of creativity, craftsmanship and connections to the...