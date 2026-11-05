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When Worry Becomes More Than a Phase: Understanding Anxiety in Teens
By Terri Beavers,4 days ago
You may notice your teen avoiding friends, losing sleep, or becoming upset over things that once seemed easy. It can be hard to tell whether this is part of growing up or a sign that they need help. For families in Westchester County, knowing what to look for can make it easier to support a teenager before anxiety starts taking over daily life.