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“Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous” at the Northampton Academy of Music Theatre
3 days ago
Sometimes, being famous is all about hard work. And sometimes, it’s an accident. In either case, fame teaches you things—about yourself, about hard work, about enjoyment, about pride, and about your impact on the world and others. From humble beginnings to adoring fans to looking back on achievements and lessons learned, we chart the course of celebrity through the correspondence of luminaries like Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Elvis Presley, Emily Dickinson, Bruce Lee, Marilyn Monroe, and Tom Hanks. Expect to hear letters from and to a few celebrities who appeared on the Academy of Music stage as well.